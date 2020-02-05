Monterey’s Lady Wolves field one of its most experienced team in years, hoping to build on last year’s postseason.
Monterey finished 7-12 last season, falling to eventual state champion Holden in the second round of the playoffs.
The Lady Wolves upset Lacassine in the first round of the playoffs last year 4-2.
The Lady Wolves have advanced to the second round of the playoffs every year since 2010, including two trips to the state tournament.
“We’re excited about the season,” said Monterey softball coach Cary Shively. “We have our infield pretty much in tact from last season. We’ve got our pitchers back, so we’re expecting a good season. Hopefully we can go farther this year. We have a hard-working group who show up ready to go at practice and in games and take care of business.”
Shively field five seniors — Andy Gray, Sarah Gray, Avery Cupit, Jessica Woodrum and Harlie Murray.
Gray, the 2019 All-Parish Player of the Year, was just as effective at the plate as she was behind it.
Gray batted .507 last season — .684 in District 5B play, walked 10 times and only struck out twice.
Murray batted .360 with 11 walks.
Lipsey hit .387 with six walks.
Green batted .426 with four walks.
