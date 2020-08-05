Pat Hinson had familiar company at the top of the Panola Woods Carolyn Marshall Men's Championship Golf Tournament at the end of the first round on Saturday in Ferriday.
Hinson and son, Brian Hinson, were tied at 73 -- one-under par -- going into the final round on Sunday.
"I certainly wasn't expecting that," said Pat, who last won the men's title in 2013 when he shot a 153. "I would have been just as happy if he had won it."
But Brian would finish third in the tournament while his dad held the top spot with a 77 to finish at 150.
“It was fun and I enjoyed playing with him,” Brian said. “I was definitely proud of him. I just hate my golf game disappeared on Sunday. But he put a whipping on all of us. And the funny thing about it is that he was considering playing from the senior tees to compete for the senior title. I told him to go for the championship and if he played bad Saturday he could shoot from the senior tees on Sunday. He was steady all weekend.”
Pat also won the tournament in 1996.
Pat Hinson has won three Panola men's titles, which ties him with Brian.
Michael Carroll and Billy Edwards have four each.
Richard Criswell and Bill McMahon have won five men's championships, while Mitch Ashmore has finished on top 13 times.
The 63-year-old Pat Hinson did not play in the club championship last year because he and wife, Cathy, played in a couples tournament in Ville Platte.
"I was feeling OK after Saturday, said Pat, who chose not to play from the senior tees. "I went into Sunday just trying to make pars. I figured if I could keep it in play I would do all right. The course was playing tough and it was real hot. It's a great feeling to win it, especially since I haven't been playing very well. Everything just worked out."
Cliff McGlothin finished second in the tournament, shooting a 153.
Brian Hinson and Craig Jackson tied for third with 156s.
Mike McMullen placed fifth at 158, while Keith Dallalio and Mitch Ashmore finished at 159.
Mike Cook came in at 160, while Nick Nicholson shot a 164.
Taking first flight honors was Bill Dale and Jeremy Wood at 159, while Billy Freeman placed third at 162.
Richard Criswell shot a 156 to earn Senior Champion.
Wayne Miley won the Super Senior title with a 159.
Bobby Jones shot a 225 to earn Super Super Senior title rights. Jones will be 93 years old on August 10.
Jerry Johns won the second flight at 166. Tim Ford was second at 171. Johnny Goodwin placed third at 172.
Last year's champion, Jordan Farmer, competed and won the 2020 Bill McKenney Memorial City Golf Championship in a two-hole playoff against Tom Bryant on Sunday at Duncan Park in Natchez.
The Panola Woods Fuss-N-Cuss will be held August 14 at Panola Woods.
Pat Hinson will be paired up with wife, Cathy.
