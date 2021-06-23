Usually when a high school football coach meets with the press in the summer, it’s for a team picture or a preview interview about the upcoming season.
But the summer of 2007 was not your typical summer for the Jena High School football team.
“I was walking to practice and saw a bunch of reporters and I had no idea if they were BBC, ESPN or CNN because all the biggies were coming in every day,” said Vidalia High principal Bernie Cooley, who was in his first season as head football coach at Jena High School in 2007. “I walked up to the hill and asked one of them, ‘What are you doing’? He said, ‘I’m waiting on the storm, I’m waiting to see what all the hype is about.’ I said, ‘What kind of hype?’ And he said, ‘All this racial tension you’ve got going on. I’m just waiting on it to escalate.’ I said, ‘Well, you are going to see it right after practice.’”
Cooley said the reporter’s eyes widened and he asked him what he was talking The Hinson family dominated two tournaments at Panola Woods Country Club this past weekend.
In the first Family Classic, Pat Hinson and granddaughter Anna Brooke Hinson won the 16-under group with a 66, while Brian Hinson and mother Cathy Hinson tied for the 16-over division with a 62, tying Mike and Glen Carroll.
In a night golf tournament Friday night, Pat, Cathy and Bran Hinson and Christal McGlothin won first place with a 56.
In the Family Classic, Greg and Carter Clayton and Darryle and Henry Ellerbe finished second with 69s.
Mike and Caleb O’Neal shot a 71, Bill Colvin and Sarah Merrill finished at 74 and Paul Patterson and Chloe McGlothin shot a 78.
In the 16-over, Curtis and Bubba Savoy shot a 64, while Marsh and Bart Wood finished at 73.
The Panola Woods Men’s Championship will be held this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.