For fans, there are nights that make you remember why you ride or die with your team every fall. For those who work in this business like myself, there are nights, and heck even seasons, that remind us why we got involved in the first place.
When it comes to the 2019 LSU Tigers, this has been a season that’s reminded Tiger fans why being passionate about a football team can be so rewarding. Because friends, it’s been a while. If you take the phrase “ride or die” for example, how many times have LSU fans’ hopes and dreams taken off before crashing and burning in some of the most frustrating ways imaginable? Heck, sometimes those aspirations go up in flames on the tarmac.
Not this year. Heck, the motto of this 2019 LSU team should simply be “not this time.”
Not with the 2019 Heisman winner leading a revolutionary offense. By the way, I didn’t realize you could have three Heisman moments in one season, but Joe Burrow added his third in a 37-10 rout against Georgia in the 2019 SEC Championship Game.
Not with one of the most gifted freshmen football players starting at corner from day one. Georgia threw at Derek Stingley 16 times Saturday. If you ask me, the Bulldogs got what they deserved and are lucky he only picked two of those passes off.
And certainly not with a veteran defensive lineman overcoming a college career filled with injuries to set the tone at the line of scrimmage on a weekly basis. That has made this season even sweeter for Northeast Louisiana fans, as we’ve all witnessed contributions of Rashard Lawrence. Lawrence.
He’s represented Monroe and Neville High School in the upmost of professional ways, but when he gets in the trenches, he delivers one violent blow after another.
I’ve talked about Lawrence’s violent hands for a long time, and I guarantee you no offensive lineman in the SEC will miss seeing those hands next year.
Now before I go any further, I feel the need to address last week’s column, or update it, if you will.
Last week I said LSU’s 2011 season was the more impressive run when that season and 2019’s, but a win for the 2019 Tigers against Georgia would force my hand in calling this year’s squad the best LSU team of all time. LSU’s blowout win in Atlanta has me not only saying that but also declaring Burrow as the greatest to ever put on that uniform. He’s not only this year’s Heisman, but he has a rightful claim of being the greatest Heisman winner of all time.
Burrow completed 78 percent of his passes (an NCAA record), threw for 4,715 yards (SEC record) and 48 passing touchdowns (SEC record).
I suppose the bigger point is sooner or later, your fanaticism, as ridiculous as it may seem to other people across the country, will eventually be rewarded. And on a personal level, it’s something I learned Friday night.
Sometimes it feels like football, in regards to the energy and passion that surrounds it, is lacking. You hear about it when discussing local attendance for college games and some high school games. And some of you know firsthand from attending games this year.
The minute I started to question it — and wonder where Neville’s student section had gone for most of the year — Ouachita Parish validated my faith. It felt like there were people from all over the parish who gathered to watch Neville vs. Edna Karr Friday night. People lined the fence, the stands were full and, best of all, everyone in that stadium was vocal. It felt like a state championship game was being played as two schools that have played in the postseason seven times since 2011 hooked up yet again.
The atmosphere reminded me that football remains sacred in this parish, and if you’ve been following LSU’s journey to the College Football Playoff, there’s no denying football’s importance to the entire state.
May LSU continue to reward those diehard Tiger fans’ faith.
