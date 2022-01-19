It has to be a special occasion for Johnny Lee Hoffpauir to be dressed up and not wearing a baseball or golf cap with tennis shoes.
And it was.
Hoffpauir was certainly not complaining about the blue coat he was wearing after being inducted into the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame Friday night in Lafayette.
Hoffpauir was scheduled to be inducted last year, but COVID postponed the banquet.
So one year later, Hoffpauir joined other 2020 inductees Larry Schneider of Rummel, Larry Stegall of Downsville, John Altobello of De La Salle, Bob Lemons of St. Amant former Tulane coach Rick Jones and former Southeastern Louisiana coach Jay Artigues.
The 2021 class of high school coaches Mel Didier, Burke Broussard, Rick Mauldin, Wayne Johnson, Jimmy Aulds and college coaches Paul Maineri, Roger Cador and Joe Brockhoff will also be inducted on January 14.
“What I like about this is that it is voted on by your peers, that’s what matters to me,” said Hoffpauir, who had a 478-207 record at Vidalia High coaching from 1979 to 2010.
“I’ve chased that baseball since I was a kid, then summer league, then college and then as a coach,” Hoffpauir said. “I chased it for 31 years and I finally got that rascal. There are so many people who helped me do this. We went from being a team to being a program in the 1980s when we upset St. Frederick in the playoffs. By the early 1990s we had a pretty good baseball program.”
Hoffpauir, who had only five losing seasons out of 32, actually coached an East All-Star Team against Lemons’ West team.
Hoffpauir was told of the honor by LBCA Executive Director Tim O’Neal. The LBCA was started by the late former LSU assistant baseball coach DeWayne “Beetle” Bailey.
“I am very humbled,” Hoffpauir said. “Very rarely am I at a loss for words, but I was definitely speechless when I was informed of this.”
“We made four trips to the State Tournament and that was before everything was split,” said Hoffpauir, who led Vidalia to the Class 2A State Championship in 1996.
Vidalia made the semifinals in 2002, losing out to Christian Life 9-7. The Vikings fell to St. Frederick in the 2003 semifinals, the only loss the Vikings suffered that season.
No public school had won the Class 2A state title since Vidalia in 1996.
“I always wonder about how it would have been split back then,” Hoffpauir said. “We would have made many more runs. We were the last public school standing a lot of years.”
Hoffpauir’s first game was a 22-21 win over Tallulah.
“I was asked to coach the team in February of 1979,” Hoffpauir said. “I had to get uniforms, make a schedule and put a team together.”
Hoffpauir picked up win No. 100 on March 28. 1991 in a 2-1 win over Cathedral.
No. 200 came six years later in a 24-4 win over Northwood.
Hoffpauir taught American History at Vidalia High.
“I really loved teaching,” he said.
Hoffpauir had three Players of the Year in the state of Louisiana in sons Josh and Jarrett Hoffpauir and Barry Bowden.
“All three signed pro contracts,” Hoffpauir said.
Hoffpauir, who was named Class 2A Coach of the Year twice, had 40 players sign with colleges.
Hoffpauir said there is one special person who deserves a place in a Hall of Fame, as well.
“My wife (Pam Hoffpauir) was my anchor through all the years,” Hoffpauir said. “I can’t count the number of times she collected money or worked tournaments. She collected money and kept the kids while I was practicing. She has been with me all the way and even now. If there is a wives’ Hall of Fame, she should be the first inducted..”
And while all the wins were memorable, Hoffpauir admitted some rated higher than others.
“The highlight of my career was beating teams we weren’t supposed to beat,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.