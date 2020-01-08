So can the celebration continue with basketball?
This may seem a little greedy with the success of Ferriday High and LSU football, not to mention the New Orleans Saints.
And probably a lot more to ask.
I knew the potential was there for Ferriday High. I had no idea Joe Burrow would turn into every member of Justice League of America wrapped into one.
And the Saints? Well something has to go their way in the next few weeks.
On the high school basketball scene, you have to scroll quite a ways down to find Ferriday, and Vidalia in the Class 2A power rankings.
Ferriday boys are at No. 27, while Vidaila is at 35.
Ferriday and Vidalia have the misfortune of playing in the same district with Rayville. Delhi Charter and Madison.
Delta Charter is just outsdie the top 20 at No. 21 in Class A power rankings, but Tensas, Oak Grove and Delhi are in the top six.
Monterey High is sitting at No. 13 in Class B.
The Wolves have to contend with Oak Hill and Glenmora in district, but they showed last year they are very capable of doing that.
Ferriday’s Lady Trojans are sitting at No. 7.
Lisa Abron, who just collected career win No. 400, has done a great job of mixing veterans and newcomers.
Abron has just about seen it all in her 22-year coaching career, from injuries, supsensions, personal issues and other drama.
But Abron never loses sight or hope of her team being the best it can be and competing with the best.
The Lady Trojans will have to contend with a very good Rayville girls squad to win district.
The Lady Trojans still have to prove they can win the pressure games. But the potential is certainly there.
And what a job Tema Larry is doing at Vidalia. The Lady Vikings, currently ranked No. 34, have always been an afterthought, but teams are realizing they better take these girls seriously this year.
Delta Charter’s girls have had trouble putting a full game together.
The Lady Storm, sitting at No. 20, must step up big time before getting into district against teams like Delhi, Oak Grove and Tensas.
Monterey’s Lady Wolves are the highest ranked team in power rankings at No. 5 in Class B.
The Lady Wolves play great defense and have been putting up enough points to walk away from every game so far this season with a W.
Monterey has a solid senior class that has been playing together since junior high. These girls took their lumps early, but their perseverance has paid off.
This team has the potential to still be playing when everyone else has hung up their jerseys.
With that in mind, here are some pivotal games coming up over the next two months. Then again, in basketball you cannot look past any opponent on any day.
Vidalia goes to Madison on January 7.
Delta Charter travels to St. Frederick and Ferriday is at General Trass the same day.
Those are really important games to start off district on good notes.
Ferriday hosts Rayville on January 14.
Monterey hosts University the same day.
Both pivotal games.
Vidalia visits Rayville on January 21.
Vidalia hosts Ferriday on January 24, while Monterey plays host to Grace Christian.
Monterey visits Oak Hill on January 28, while Vidalia hosts Madison.
The final day of January has quite a lineup with Vidalia at General Trass, Delta Charter at Tensas, Monterey heads to University while Ferriday travels to Madison.
At this point the men will be separated from the boys and the ladies form the girls.
Valentine’s Day has some sweetheart of games with Rayville at Ferriday, Monterey hosting Oak Hill and Ferriday welcoming Beekman Charter.
And, who knows, a month later we may be planning another celebration parade in the parish.
And those will never get old.
