How the West was won. LSU football style.
You can cue in some John Williams or Alfred Newman music here. Or maybe the whistling by Alessandro Alessandroni from “The Good, The Bad, The Ugly.”
When new sheriff in town Brian Kelly came galloping in, there were a lot of questionable looks from folks expecting another gold rush.
The varmints from other schools set about trying to intimidate and muddy his name, while looking to intimidate the newbie.
Those outlaws from that Irish gang were quick to downgrade Kelly, while some of the wise ones were spilling tears in their beers.
Townspeople were quick to judge some of his early moves and the way he talked, or tried to talk.
Then when he start assembling his deputies such as Matt House, Mike Denbrock and Frank Wilson, some of the townspeople were content to see what transpired
Still there were those not happy with a guy who was the almost exact opposite of Ed Orgeron, the former coach who was happy to buy rounds for everyone at the local saloon.
Then came that awful confrontation in the season-opener against a raiding bunch of Seminoles. Board up the buildings - the town is done.
The war party was on and folks were looking for way to lynch the new sheriff from the tallest tree.
Then came wins over Mississippi State and Auburn (Hail the new sheriff), followed by the blowout loss to Tennessee (get the rope back out).
Wins over Florida and Ole Miss brought townspeople out on the street shooting off guns, and rushing the saloon (no fine there).
But Kelly didn’t sit back in his desk chair, he kept the candles burning with this deputies, planning the best strategy for Alabama while most townspeople locked their doors.
And then the unthinkable happened.
Kelly gunned down Black Bart with both barrels.
And then LSU won the West with a gunfight at the O.K. Corral type of contest in Fayetteville, Ar.
After all, the game actually did kick off at high noon on the East Coast.
But after LSU was able to pull out the win thanks to a Dudley Do-Right performance by gunslinger Harold Perkins, and townspeople were racing their wagons up and down Tumbleweed Drive in celebration.
And while we have to expect the best from Harold Perkins, a shout-out to sophomore Greg Penn III (Sundance Kid), who had six solo tackles against a very athletic Razorback backfield, and added four assists.
But the sheriff knows his work is not done.
An Arkansas-type game awaits at Texas A&M.
And then the SEC Championship game against Georgia.
Some townspeople will forget that LSU has absolutely no business playing for an SEC Championship this year, and be ready to wave the white flag and be critical if the Tigers get blown out by a Georgia team which won the national championship last year, and has basically followed the same trail (not Oregon) this year..
But I can picture Kelly now.
As John Wayne said in “True Grit,” “Fill your hands you….”
There’s a new sheriff in town.
I think Baton Rouge will keep him.
