This is the 11th of 22 stories counting down the top 22 games in Robert Sanders career as head boys basketball coach at Vidalia High.
Sanders retired at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
Sanders began coaching at Vidalia in 1991 and compiled a 476-336, advancing to the state championship game in 2009 before leading the Vikings to the Class 3A state championship in 2010.
At No. 13 is Sanders' first-ever win over Natchez in 1995.
The Bulldogs came in with future college players Rouldra Thomas, Troy Moore and Javis Johnson.
But it was David Hueing who stole the show with 35 points in a 62-59 Viking win.
Vidalia stormed out to an early lead and built that lead up to 49-32 at the end of three quarters.
But Thomas hit a 3-pointer with 1:40 remaining in the gam to pull the Bulldogs to within 59-55.
Vidalia's Eugene Williams answered with a 3-pointer.
Johnson sank a free throw to cut the Viking lead to 62-56 with 50 seconds remaining.
Vidalia then missed five straight free throws as a 3-pointer by Greg Robinson cut the lead to four.
Williams deflect an in-bounds pass as time expired for the Vikings to hold on to the 3-point win.
"That was my sophomore year, but that's when it all came together," said former Viking Prentis Jenkins. "That was a big turning point in our season. We started out rought that season. But Coach Sanders really coached us up. We felt like we could beat anybody after that game.
