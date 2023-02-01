I can’t wait until Super Bowl Sunday on February 14.
No, not because I am all in on Kansas City versus Philadelphia.
It’s a game four-and-a-half hours earlier that day which has me excited.
A women’s basketball game.
You can have Patrick Mahommes against Jalen Hurts.
I’ll take LSU’s Angel Reese against USC’s Aliyah Boston.
OK, OK, if Cincinnati had made it to the Super Bowl I would be all in Super Bowl LVII (that’s 57 for all you non-Roman numeral lovers out there) I would put a hands up meme here, but give that technology another year.
Getting back to the women’s basketball game of the year to date (oh yes, they will likely meet again).
No. 1 South Carolina is 21-0.
No. 3 LSU (21-0, 9-0 SEC) passed its toughest test of the season against Tennessee Monday night, 76-68, to remain undefeated in front of a record setting crowd of 15,157 all dressed in white in the PMAC as Alexis Morris scored a career-high 31 points and Angel Reese kept her double-double streak alive.
Morris played 39 minutes as she added 6 rebounds and a season-high 6 steals to one of the best performances of her career. Morris went 11-23 from the field and shot an impressive 8-9 from the penalty stripe.
Morris’ parents played high school basketball in Natchez.
Raymond Morris was a smooth as silk guard for Mike Martin at South Natchez.
Toya Wilson was a tenacious guard for Mary Irving at North Natchez.
They moved to Beaumont, Texas, where Alexis had a great high school career. She played for Mulkey at Baylor.
What makes this games even more fun is after the remarks South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley made after her visit to LSU last year.
After South Carolina, who would go on to win the national championship, defeated LSU 66-60 last year in front of 9,190 rabid Lady Tiger fans, Staley suggested former LSU coach Nikki Fargas might still be around if Fargas got the same show of support Tickfaw native Mulkey is enjoying early in her return to her home state.
Hey, Nikki Fargas is a class person who just didn’t get it done with the talent she had at LSU.
In seven seasons at LSU, Fargas posted a 131–90 record and advanced to the NCAA Tournament in her first seven seasons. She posted her first losing record in 2016 and missed the NCAA tournament for the first time. Fargas resigned from LSU in April 2021.
On May 11, 2021, Fargas was announced as the president of the Las Vegas Aces.
After UConn’s Lady Huskies defeated LSU 76-53 in Baton Rouge in 2016, UConn head coach Geno Auriemma answered a question about LSU women’s basketball, stating,
“The talent level is just completely different. From where it was to where it is today, it’s not even the same program. You can’t even put it in the same category from back then. I don’t know all the reasons why, but when that happens it takes awhile to get it back.”
Auriemma was saying that LSU then was nothing like what it was with Marie Ferdinand, Seimone Augustus and Sylvia Fowles.
“It takes good players and right now they don’t have enough of them,” Auriemma said. “This team is not even in the same category.”
LSU fans were incensed.
I was like, hey, the truth hurts.
I was wondering how a school like LSU, which was a regular in the NCAA Tournament with Augustus and Fowles, strugglie to stay in contention the past few years.
And Pat Summitt was no longer at Tennessee.
I liked Fargas. She was genuine, she appears to do a good job of recruiting, and I love her enthusiasm during games.
But she didn’t win.
And now Staley blames the lack of support for Fargas for LSU not winning back then.
Staley is a great coach, and a class lady. But she whiffed big-time with those statements. And South Carolina recently announced its game with LSU on Super Bowl Sunday is sold out at Colonial Life Arena, marking the first sellout of the season for the Gamecocks.
Colonial Life Arena holds 18,000 fans and has sold out seven times since it opened in 2002.
So, Coach Staley, it appears Gamecock fans are all in for this encounter.
Why not before?
I can’t wait until kickoff.
Oh, sorry, tip-off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.