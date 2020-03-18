West Monroe baseball coach Wade Simoneaux treated last week’s contest against Dutchtown as if it were senior night.
Simoneaux, like most coaches in the area, reiterated to his players to play every game as if it were their last. And it wasn’t typical coach speak. While an unfortunate injury could potentially sideline any senior for the remainder of the season, such injuries are possible but not probable. The situation last week, though, after the NBA and NCAA dropped bombshells by postponing play and cancelling major tournaments (March Madness and the College World Series), made this an unprecedented time in sports. Deep down, everyone knew the Louisiana High School Athletic Association was going to have to make a similar choice.
And the LHSAA’s decision was essentially made for them by Gov. John Bel Edwards, who released the following statement, ““Today, I signed a proclamation that immediately halts any gathering of more than 250 people until Monday, April 13, closes all K-12 public schools statewide effective Monday, March 16 and also moves upcoming state elections.”
Hours later, the LHSAA issued their own statement, “The LHSAA will adhere to the Louisiana Governor’s 30 day closure of the K-12 public schools by postponing remaining Winter and Spring athletic events to include, but not limited to Powerlifting,
Bowling, and Bass Fishing State Championships. The LHSAA Executive Committee will meet April 7th and 8th at its regularly scheduled meeting to discuss the LHSAA’s direction after the April 13th mandate by the Governor of Louisiana.”
There are a lot of thoughts here, but the first one I have is just about sports fans having to basically go cold turkey out of the blue.
Going to the ballparks or turning on games on ESPN has become routine for so many of us, so to have endure weeks without that option available, I think you’ll find you and your comrades going stir crazy as sports fanatics.
What the NBA did was warranted. Rudy Gobert contracting the coronavirus forced the league’s hand into suspending play.
What the NCAA reluctantly did by canceling March Madness was also justified, though I would have liked to have seen it postponed. And the LHSAA virtually had no choice in the matter after Edwards’ statement.
However, the NCAA jumped the gun when it cancelled all other spring championships. Ask yourself this question — if the College World Series drew the revenue of March Madness or the College Football Playoffs, would the NCAA had made a decision to cancel the CWS, which takes place in June, on March 12?
That question was of the rhetorical variety, because of course not. College baseball and softball are regional sports, and us folks in the south care far more about those sports than our northern states.
Pulling the plug on championship games three months away is a massive overreaction.
So what now? Where do we go from here? Well, I’ve been cooking up some fun ideas for our sports section.
Over the next few weeks, we’ll have postseason honors for girls basketball and boys basketball, along with some a brand new series with coaches that I think you’ll enjoy.
Hang in there for the time being. Hopefully we get some normalcy sooner rather than later, because if you’re like me, you’re already starting to miss the ballpark.
