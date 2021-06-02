We’ve come to the end of another bizarre sports season with hopes of normalcy returning in 2021-22.
Before getting into the sports scene, can someone please do something about Franklin Street in Natchez and getting those stoplights in sync.
It’s not bad when the wife and I are just cruising around in the evening.
But when there’s a rush to get somewhere going through downtown, it’s brutal. And, yes, please do something with Franklin Street itself before a vehicle disappears into a rabbit hole.
Back to sports.
Best wishes to LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri, one of the classiest coaches to wear the purple and gold after his announced retirement last week.
Baseball is so unlike other sports in that you can have the best recruiting class in the nation fall apart when the MLB Draft takes place.
That said, LSU baseball is set to a high standard that has not been met.
Mainieri has never failed to return a phone call I’ve made to him, and has always been a super class guy to interview.
And now that phone call needs to be made to Blake Dean.
For their second straight time, LSU’s football game at Alabama in Tuscaloosa, will not be in prime time on CBS..
CBS has set aside Saturday, October 9 as the date for their mid-afternoon/prime time doubleheader this upcoming season. The SEC schedule that day includes defending national champion Alabama at Texas A&M, the likely target for nighttime selection by CBS. Meanwhile, LSU visits Kentucky that day. In other words, no prime time for LSU.
So CBS is still drinking the Kool-Aid.
Alabama has won seven straight matchups against Texas A&M. 2019- Alabama wins, 47-28, College Station Texas. All in all, Alabama is 10-2 against the Aggies in series history. Under Nick Saban, the Crimson Tide is 7-1 against the Aggies.
CBS elected to go with Georgia-Notre Dame in 2019 in prime time. Yes, that was the year that LSU at No. 2 defeated No. 3 Alabama, 46-41.
Last year Alabama annihilated LSU after the original game scheduled for not-so prime time was postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.
Actually, if not showing LSU-Alabama, I would have picked Alabama at Florida on September 18. The Swamp will be rocking that day.
With no opting out and LSU returning a load of experience, this year’s LSU-Alabama game in Tuscaloosa should be competitive.
The SEC West battle between LSU and Alabama is set for November 6 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. On that day, CBS has a scheduled a Army-Air Force in the morning before the tradition weekly 2:30 p.m. SEC featured game kickoff.
While the Tigers and Crimson Tide were featured in the SEC on CBS night game last season (Alabama won 55-17) with LSU coming off of a national championship, this year it appears the network favors committing to featuring the rising program at A&M on their home field versus the Tide rather than an LSU squad trying to bounce back from a disappointing 5-5 campaign in 2020.
Texas A&M has not proven it can run with the big dogs (or elephants), while LSU proved that two years ago.
It’s too bad for Alabama fans who would have loved to have had a home game in prime time.
Maybe two years from now. Unless CBS opts out again.
I was watching LSU announcer Chris Blair’s Cruising with Head Coach Will Wade podcast the other day — very, very entertaining.
They passed the John M. Parker Agricultural Coliseum which hosted LSU basketball games from 1937 to 1971. Pete Maravich kept the “Cow Palace” packed with 12,000 people crammed in to watch the Pistol do his thing.
The facility can now seat 6,756 fans.
The basketball team’s final season playing in the coliseum was 1970–71. LSU won its final game there, defeating Auburn 114–94 in 1971.
Today, it has reverted to its original purpose as a host of agricultural events, such as rodeos. Horse shows, livestock shows, and other events for the LSU AgCenter and the 4-H program.
The rodeo scenes with Mathew McConaughey from his Oscar winning film Dallas Buyers Club were shot at the Coliseum.
So Wade mentions to Blair that he has talked with some folks about trying to host a game at the historic site while realizing it would be a logistical nightmare.
“The seats are in decent shape, the floor is a little dirty obviously,” Wade told Blair. “I have been met with some resistance because of the logistics.There is no Wi-Fi and you can’t run a clock in there. I do think the fans would value the experience. I don’t think anybody who came to that game would care about the amenities you usually get at the PMAC. Tiger Stadium or Alex Box. I think people would be excited about it.”
Count me in there. I think it would be awesome. Invite the Maravich family and make a big production out of it. Imagine what you could make on T-shirts alone.”
And finally, oh, how one word can have such a negative impact.
I did an article on former Monterey baseball standout Jacob Spinks last week and his second year at Copiah-Lincoln where he received Mississippi Association of Community College Conference Honorable Mention honors as a pitcher.
I asked Jacob about what the Monterey team accomplished this past season, advancing to the Class B semifinals before losing to eventual state champion Choudrant 1-0 in Sulphur.
Spinks did not get a chance to pitch in Sulphur because of COVID-19, but you certainly have to feel the Wolves would have had a good chance with him and current All-Parish Player of the Year Ethan Clark on the mound.
Spinks told me, “I am very proud of what those guys accomplished this past season.”
Somehow, and I’m gonna blame it on spellcheck, it came out, “I am never proud of what those guys accomplished this past season.”
I blame myself for not catching that. Anyone who knows Jacob knows he bleeds maroon and gold, and his love for his alma mater.
It was Monterey baseball coach Eric Richard who let me know of the miscue right when it went on line.
Most people - and coaches - would have probably rightly blown a fuse.
Thanks to Eric, I was able to correct it on our Web site pronto, no less than 30 minutes it was on line.
Richard told me he knows I didn’t mean to write that, and he certainly knew Jacob didn’t say it. Thanks for being as classy as always, Eric.
I sent a message to Jacob’s mother, who has always drop me notes thanking me for being supportive of Jacob.
I hate making mistakes, I hate it 100 times more when it makes someone else look bad.
Tori Spinks was very professional in saying she appreciates how supportive I have been and not to worry about that mistake at all.
Well, it did and still does bother me. Not because of me, but because of Jacob.
But it’s nice to know there are still classy people out there like Eric and Tori. And you won’t find anyone with more class than Jacob Spinks.
Good luck in the future Jacob. And I will be sure to triple check the next article.
