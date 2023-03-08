“Money Money Money — Money.”
That song by the O’Jays came to mind when I was thinking about where we are now in sports.
COVID-19 did a number on the smaller schools, who still had to pay officials, despite not making as much at the gate or concession stand.
That’s why I would like to see plans made now for the Vidalia Jamboree on the last Saturday in August.
Two of the last three years the Vidalia Jamboree has not been played.
Of course, in 2020, no one was playing.
Then last year, week-long rains forced Vidalia to cancel its jamboree.
Then Vidalia coach Michael Norris understandably did not want to play the jamboree on a soaked field that would have been ruined before the opening whistle.
It was really sad to sit home that Saturday night instead going to a jamboree that began in 1972 with Sicily Island facing Newellton and Vidalia taking on Block.
The Vidalia Jamboree was once one of the biggest in north Louisiana. That was when longtime legendary Vidalia coach Dee Faircloth had Ferriday, Sicily Island, Cathedral, Block, Jena, LaSalle, Newellton and other teams involved.
It drew a standing room only crowd.
Cathedral now starts its season a week earlier, so there went a good draw.
The one time Vidalia was able to host a jamboree two years ago, the scattering of fans resembled that of a scrimmage.
Ferriday going elsewhere and Block, Tensas and Sicily Island being down was not a great draw.
But if you want to fill the seats, you have to make it attractive.
“Some people got to have it, yeah, some people really need it Listen to me y’all, do things, do things, do things, bad things with it. Well, you wanna do things, do things, do things, good things with it, yeah, uh huh Talk about cash money, money. Talk about cash money, dollar bills, y’all, come on now, yeah, yeah.”
Sorry, there is no video to go along with the column.
But I have a great idea for money. And not just for Vidalia.
The bad things with it might be what the Concordia Parish School Board would say about my idea.
The good thing, I believe, is what the three parish schools think about it.
How about a six-team jamboree consisting of three games lasting a half.
Let Delta Charter play the first game -- and to keep the school board policy in place -- against someone other than Ferriday or Vidalia. Although it does tickle me when Vidalia or Ferriday play Delta Charter in a tournament. And what great games those turned out to be.
Let Ferriday play next, and Vidalia have the final contest.
The ideal situation would be to have Mangham and Franklin Parish in the jamboree, but there’s no way they are going to decline an invite to the Bayou Jamboree in Monroe, Ruston or wherever they decide to play it this year.
And, nothing personal against these schools, but let’s face it -- Block, Sicily Island and Tensas are not going to bring a bunch of fans.
And that’s the tough part. Finding a good draw who is not already involved in another jamboree.
But, hey, let them know what kind of draw this would bring may entice some to change up their schedule and accept.
I know some schools have to get tired of playing the same time each year in a jamboree.
And that’s why it is so crucial for Dee Faircloth Viking Stadium to have work done on its field, because teams may see it as a gamble after what happened last year.
Think about it -- schools in Natchez play Friday nights. This is a great chance to see all three parish schools in one night. And if you can arrange it to where Vidalia and Ferriday are playing in the final game -- even better.
Cha-ching.
Switching sports, let’s hear it for a couple of Vidalia high alums.
Gary Stewart, a former All-Stater who helped lead Vidalia to a state championship in 2010, and went on to have a solid playing career at Northwestern State, and Ronald Ellis, a former All-Stater who filled up the basket with 3-pointers at Grambling, were named as Coaches of the Year in their districts.
Ellis led Delta Charter’s girls basketball team to the first district championship in school history.
The Lady Storm received a first-round bye as the eighth of eight teams receiving a bye before defeating a good Sacred Heart team 48-39.
The Lady Storm were beaten by Southern Lab in the quarterfinals, one game away from making it to Hammond.
Southern Lab was beaten by Northwood-Lena 54-51 in the Division IV select finals.
Stewart coached a bit in Concordia Parish at Ferriday and Vidalia before making everyone take notice of the Peabody girls for a change.
Stewart led the Lady Warhorses to their second straight district title in his two years there.
Peabody was the No. 4 seed in Division II select (all Alexandria schools are select). Peabody defeated Teurlings Catholic in the second round and Bolton in the quarterfinals to reach the state tournament.
Peabody fell to No. 1 and eventual state champion Lafayette Christian in the finals.
Lafayette Christian defeated St. Louis Catholic 55-46 in the finals.
Congrats Ron and Gary.
Way to represent!
