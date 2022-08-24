One of the longest-running jamborees resumes Saturday as the Vidalia Jamboree kicks off Saturday at 6 p.m.
Beekman Charter and Tensas High will join Vidalia in the jamboree.
Vidalia head football coach Michael Norris said if rain continues through Thursday, the jamboree could possibly be moved to Beekman Charter in Bastrop because they have a turf field.
Vidalia will face Tensas in the first game at 6 p.m.
Tensas and Beekman will play in the second game.
Vidalia and Beekman will play the final game.
Each contest will last one quarter.
Schools are only allowed to play two quarters in jamborees.
Vidalia High hosted its first jamboree in 1972 with Sicily Island facing Newellton and Vidaila taking on Block.
The Vidalia Jamboree was once one of the biggest in north Louisiana. That was when longtime legendary Vidalia coach Dee Faircloth had Ferriday, Sicily Island, Cathedral, Block, Jena, LaSalle, Newellton and other teams involved.
Faircloth, 274-197-6 over 45 years, still ranks as the 12th winningest high school coach in Louisiana.
Ferriday High is competing in the Cenla Jamboree on Friday at Menard in Alexandria.
The Trojans will play Glenbrook Academy at 6:30 p.m. and Rosepine at 7:30 p.m..
Ferriday blanked Capitol High and Collegiate Baton Rouge at Capitol Friday.
“We did some good things,” said Ferriday head coach Cleothis Cummings. “We had a few guys stand out. Shacoby Boxley did a good job at quarterback, and freshman Dariyon Brown threw some good balls. Christopher Reed, Bobby Sheppard and Jerry Griffin looked good running the football.”
Delta Charter is competing in the Delhi Charter Jamboree Saturday as the Storm will face Ringgold at 3:30 p.m.. The contest will last two quarters.
DCS scrimmaged Beekman Charter Friday.
“I thought we looked pretty good,” said DCS head football coach Blake Wheeler. “Our defense played well. They never got in the end zone. We scored three times. We moved the ball well, but still have some things to work on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.