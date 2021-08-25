After Siciily Island and Block pulled out of the Vidalia Jamboree for COVID-19 reasons, the annual event will kick off at 6 p.m. Saturday with four teams participating.
The jamboree was originally scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.
The first game Saturday at 6 p.m. will have General Trass taking on Block.
Each contest will be a 12-minute quarter
The second game features General Trass against Ferriday.
General Trass was the surprise team in Class 2A last season, reaching the semifinals before falling to state champion Many.
Vidalia faces Block in the third game, with Ferriday taking on Vidalia in the finale.
“We’re still playing ourselves into shape,” said Vidalia High head coach Michael Norris. ”We’ll get a good look at our players with people in the stands. And at this stage, we’re still keeping our fingers crossed to have all four teams in the jamboree.”
Vidalia scrimmaged at Buckeye Friday.
“We scored three touchdowns in our first 10 plays,” Norris said. “We moved the ball well after that, but made some drive-killing mistakes. We gave up one touchdown on a fourth-and-goal from the 20. Our defense really played well. We came out with a lot of energy and effort, but our lack of depth and conditioning showed up.”
Norris said the Vikings ran scripted plays.
“All in all, I would give our guys at B or B-minus. We still missed some assignments. Buckeye came out in their veer option offense and I thought we responded well to it. Our guys were flying to the football.”
Ferriday High head coach Stanley Smith is eager to see what kind of shape his team will be in after having to shut down practices twice during the summer because of COVID issues.
The Trojans returned to the practice field on Monday.
“We’re going to be looking at our execution and see what type of condition we are in,” Smith said. I’m anxious to see how things come together.”
Delta Charter will face Delhi Charter for two quarters Friday beginning at 7 p.m. in the Delhi Charter Jamboreee.
River Oaks faces Beekman Charter in the first game.
Delta Charter was scheduled to host Block Friday in a scrimmage, but the Bears had to cancel because of COVID.
“That was tough, but that’s something that is out of your control,” said Delta Charter coach Blake Wheeler. “It was a missed opportunity to see some things. At least we have the jamboree. We’ve got a lot of young kids, we’re eager to see how they respond.”
