Richard Jefferson has always had a passion for the game of football.
That passion has transferred to his current job — as a personal trainer at Rich Body Fitness in Alexandria.
“I wake up in the morning and I look forward to working out and making an impact on people’s lives,” Jefferson said. It is a passion.”
Jefferson, who graduated from Louisiana College in 2016 after a standout career as a defensive back, currently has about 25 clients.
“I have some amazing athletes,” Jefferson said. “And also men and women who just want to stay healthy.”
Jefferson earned All-Parish honors as a junior and senior at Ferriday High.
In 2010, as a junior, Jefferson collected 65 tackles, and intercepted three passes, all returned for touchdowns.
In his senior year at Ferriday, Jefferson was moved to quarterback by first-year coach Richard Oliver and earned Parish Player of the Year honors after rushing for 1,438 yards and passing for 1,578, accounting for 23 touchdowns. He also had 47 tackles on defense.
Jefferson then signed with Louisiana College. His position coach was Justin Charles, who served as head coach at Louisiana College from 2017 to 2019 before being named head coach at Menard in January.
“Justin Charles gave me an opportunity to play as a freshman and I started as a sophomore,” Jefferson said. “I grew from a boy into a man. It was a life-changing experience. I had some doubts coming out of Ferriday a 5-foot-9 cornerback and I was just praying someone would take a chance on me.”
As a freshman, Jefferson recorded two tackles and broke up three passes. He received the Outstanding Freshman Offseason Award.
In his sophomore season, Jefferson played in all 10 games and racked up 32 total tackles and 4.0 tackles for loss. He led the team in interceptions with four and interception return yardage with 70. Jefferson also finished second on the team to Ira Jewitt in both pass breakups (13) and passes defended (17).
Jefferson scored the first touchdown of his career when he returned an interception 10 yards for a score against Huntingdon.
As a junior, Jefferson registered 28 tackles, intercepted a pass, broke up 12 passes and forced one fumble.
in Jefferson’s senior year, the former Ferriday Trojan saw his leg swell up and his left big toe in so much pain he could not walk after the Wildcats’ third game of the season against East Texas Baptist in Marshall, Texas.
“I had been planting my foot so hard breaking up passes,” Jefferson said. “I went to the trainer who sent me to the emergency room and they found I had a blood clot. The only thing I was thinking then was would I be ready for the next game.”
Jefferson was devastated when he found out he would miss the rest of the season.
“All I wanted was one more chance,” Jefferson said.
But being a trainer still gives Jefferson an avenue to still compete.
“I love still being around the game and around great athletes,” Jefferson said.
Among those athletes are former Alexandria Senior All-State player Bud Clark, who signed with TCU, and Ronald Williams, who was a standout at Ferriday and signed with Alabama, along with Ferriday senior Kobe Dillon.
“Kobe can be just like Ronald and Bud,” Jefferson said. “That kid is special.”
Jefferson is working with LSU offensive tackle Dare Rosenthal of Ferriday this week.
“I would love to see more from Ferriday here, especially after working with so many ASH athletes,” Jefferson said, referring to an Alexandria team Ferriday has opened up against the past three seasons.
Jefferson also worked out with C.J. Chatman of Vidalia, who has baseball offers from some colleges.
Jefferson said the coronavirus has slowed down his future plans a bit.
“I really want to get into coaching high school and being over strength and conditioning,” he said. “But right now this is my journey and I’m running with it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.