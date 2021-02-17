This is the 14th of 22 stories counting down the top 22 games in Robert Sanders career as head boys basketball coach at Vidalia High.
Sanders retired at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
Sanders began coaching at Vidalia in 1991 and compiled a 476-336, advancing to the state championship game in 2009 before leading the Vikings to the Class 3A state championship in 2010.
At No. 9 is a 90-82 Viking win over Ferriday in the Sicily Island Tournament in January of 1997.
Prentis Jenkins led the Vikings with 46 points.
"It seemed like everything I threw up went in," Jenkins said, "Ferriday had a good team they played for the championship the next year. Coach Sanders told me it was time for me to step up. After a dunk everything started going in. Coach Sanders gave me the green light then. My teammates just got the ball to me and told me to keep shooting. I enjoyed playing for Coach Sanders. He was a player's coach. He always listened to what you had to say. Playing alongside people like David Hueing and Eric Whitley really helped.
Whitley added 19 points for the win.
Vidalia defeated Block 78-73 in the semifinals as Jenkins scored 36.
"It was a good week," Jenkins said.
Vidalia lost to North Central of Washington in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs to finish 26-6.
