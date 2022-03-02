Paxton Junkin of Cathedral won the top award from the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame Miss-Lou Chapter, the organization announced Tuesday.
Nathaniel Tatum of Vidalia and Payten Roberts of Delta Charter tied for second place, both earning $2,000 scholarships.
“Dr Sandra Barnes, vice-president of Copiah-Lincoln Community College and her selection committee, had a difficult time distinguishing the second and third place awards,” said Freddie Sandel of the NFFHF chapter. “The two athletes’ accomplishments and academics were so similar, we decided to call it a tie and award them $2,000.”
Earning $1,000 scholarships were Kendrell Taylor of Ferriday, Kyron Murray of Natchez High and Colin Cauthen of ACCS.
The banquet, which is usually held the final Thursday in February, was cancelled last year because of COVID.
“We will be meeting with school principals this week to determine the best method at each school to present the awards to the scholar athlete,” Sandel said. “Hopefully, next year if Covid fears are a thing of the past, we can resume our scholastic banquets with quest speakers.”
Junior high scholar-athletes recognized are Cory Reid of Vidalia Junior High, Greg Hood of Delta Charter, Dorian Taylor of Ferriday Junior High, Walker Probst of Cathedral Middle School and Caleb Daugherty of ACCS.
The top fund-raiser for the scholarships is an annual golf tournament named in honor of Joe Fortunato and Allen Brown.
The golf tournament will be held May 7 at Beau Pre Country Club.
