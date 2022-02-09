So I’ve held off on writing about Brian Kelly as head football coach at LSU because of the indecision involving the hire.
And it didn’t help that it seemed like a reach at the time. After all, most of what we had heard was Jimbo Fisher and Lincoln Riley.
When Kelly arrived on campus and talked with LSU fans at the LSU-Ohio basketball game on December 1, 2021, I became a Kelly fan.
And what a great omen to have an Ohio team involved. Ohio has been good to us.
Kelly pumped up the crowd in no time flat and said all the right words. His family was all in, which I really admired.
I felt good about the new Tiger coach at that time.
It was a bit of a setback when Kelly released running backs coach Kevin Faulk.
I still have a problem with that, but understand this is the man who is going to be taking all the heat and his decisions cannot be made by emotion.
Kelly began building his staff around him, and his choices of Mike Denbrock as offensive coordinator and Matt House as defensive coordinator were solid hires, and very important.
Former Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier heads to Florida and Corey Raymond follows him, and I’m wondering did LSU miss the best person who was under their nose?
But what I’ve seen from Kelly the past few weeks, especially with the transfer portal pick-ups and return of such outstanding players as Jaray Jenkins, Jay Ward, Micah Baskerville and Ali Gaye has me excited for LSU football once again.
Kelly has brought in some top transfers.
I still can’t get used to that.
Among the top transfers is Mekhi Wingo, a defensive lineman from Missouri.
I hate that for my buddy Alfred Davis, a Ferriday native who is defensive line coach for Missouri.
Wingo made the SEC All-Freshman Team last season after recording 27 tackles and returning an interception 40 yards for a touchdown.
Cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse from Oklahoma State, offensive lineman Tre’Mond Shorts from East Tennessee and Miles Frazier from Florida International will hopefully improve a subpar offensive line.
Virginia linebacker West Weeks was impressive as a freshman last year, and certainly fills a big need.
And Penn State running back Noah Cain is coming back home to add some needed potential at running back.
Transfers from Arkansas and Louisiana-Lafayette are also promising.
Kelly is all business, and is not out to be anybody’s best friend.
He also appears to be front and center and straight up about everything with everybody.
That’s a quality that has been missing.
And then signing day. LSU finishes in the top 10 for its signing class, although losing out on Danny Lewis to Alabama and Jacoby Matthews to Texas A&M stung.
I was very shocked and disappointed LSU did not even offer A.J. Allen of Neville, who ended up going to Nebraska. That’s a huge dropping the ball.
Then again, signing day has lost a lot of its appeal because of the transfer portal.
And, yes, judging Kelly now is not fair at all.
The real judging begins when LSU takes on Florida State in New Orleans on September 4.
LSU hosts Southern and former Ferriday standout Kobe Dillon on September 10.
Those two games are huge in that how will LSU do against a name program, and how will the Tigers do against a team they should handle with ease?
We’ve seen bad results on both in recent years.
Brian Kelly is an all-business kind of guy and knows what it takes to win football games.
Spring practice starts April for the 2022 LSU football team.
A team that will be led by Brian Kelly.
And I can honestly say I do feel very good about that.
