Nicholas Kennedy has not been in the coaching profession long.
But one thing he has learned is that if an opportunity presents itself, don’t automatically turn it down.
After serving a year as head baseball coach at Vidalia High, Kennedy will now be down the road serving as head baseball coach and assistant football coach at Delta Charter.
“That school has always caught my eye since I’ve been here,” Kennedy said. “This is something I believe is best for my family. I made a lot of calls to former coaches about this decision, and they all said do what’s best for you and your family.
Kennedy replaces Mason Ozburn, who moved to St. Frencisville and is now head baseball and assistant football coach for West Feliciana Middle School.
“It’s tough to leave Vidalia High, I love that school, and especially love those kids,” Kennedy said.”That’s the hardest part.”
Delta Charter high school principal Jimmy Comeaux said he is impressed with Kennedy’s baseball knowledge.
“We sat around just talking and talked a lot about situations,” Comeaux said. “I liked what he was saying, and the answers he gave to some questions. I’m excited to see him put his name on our baseball program.”
Kennedy will be teaching Response to Intervention at Delta Charter junior high.
Vidalia went 10-12 last season, under Kennedy, falling to D’Arbonne Woods 4-0 in a Class 2A playoff contest.
“I learned quite a bit,” Kennedy said. “I learned a lot about the game, how to handle certain situations, and how not to handle some. I learned a lot about scenarios, and how to deal with people. I could not have been any more fortunate than to be at Vidalia. I am very thankful for that experience.”
Kennedy served three years as assistant coach at Vidalia, before taking the head coaching job. He was also an assistant football coach for one year.
Kennedy played baseball for Josh Hoffpauir at Pearl River after standout career in baseball and football at Southaven (Ms.) High.
Kennedy’s father, Nick Kennedy, attended Adams County Christian School before moving away.
Kennedy graduated from Alcorn State a degree in Business.
Kennedy also served as offensive coordinator under Henry Garner for two years at Vidalia Junior High.
“I love sports and I love the kids,” Kennedy said. “I feel like this is going to be the perfect fit.”
