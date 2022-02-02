The Nicholas Kennedy era begins at Delta Charter as the former Vidalia High head coach will be wearing a different shade of blue this year.
And looking for a new attitude out of his players.
“When I was helping with football I noticed we were intimidated by what was on the front of the jersey of some of the teams that we played,” Kennedy said. “I really didn’t like that. Our main goal is to compete. The players on other teams put their uniforms on the same way we do.”
The Storm, ranked No. 4 last year, came up one game short of the Class 1A state tournament, falling to Slaughter 10-6 in the quarterfinals.
Mason Ozburn, who is now coaching at West Feliciana, led Delta Charter to a 9-13 record, including a first-round win over East I’berviller.
Returning players include seniors Payten Roberts, who batted .326 last year and Preston Higgins, who batted .365 with 17 RBIs. Higgins also toed the mound in big games for the Storm.
“Preston is a good leader and he is going to be on the bump a lot,” Kennedy said. “Otherwise he will be playing shortstop. We have a young corps of kids who will also see time on the mound.”
Junior Ethan Keith batted .359, and will also see time on the mound.
Davis Cooper and Lawson Reyes are the lone sophomores.
Kennedy said he is still working on a starting nine.
