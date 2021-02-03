Nicholas Kennedy never expected to be head baseball coach at Vidalia High in 2021.
But he’s certainly anxious to begin that role.
Kennedy coached the Vidalia junior high baseball team the past three years, and served as assistant coach at Vidalia High the past two years.
When former Vidalia head baseball coach Mike Norris accepted the job as head football coach last year, and former assistant coach Jake Brumfield moved away, Kennedy became the most obvious choice for head coach.
“I didn’t expect it, but I’m ready to run with it,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy’s father, Nic Kennedy, attended Adams County Christian School before moving away.
Nicholas Kennedy went to school at Southaven High, one of the top athletic programs in Mississippi.
Kennedy signed a baseball scholarship with Pearl River Community College before transferring to Coahoma Community College his sophomore year.
Kennedy said there is a big difference from playing and coaching.
“As a player I was focusing on what I was doing,” Kennedy said. “Now as a coach I am concentrating on what 16 or 17 kids are doing and how to make them better and help us succeed as a team.”
After graduation, Kennedy accepted a coaching job at Vidalia, serving as Vidalia junior high head baseball coach for three years. He just completed his second year as assistant high school baseball coach. Kennedy also served one year as an assistant coach in football.
Last year, Vidalia had two wins before COVID-19 shut everything down. The Vikngs posted wins over Adams County Christian School and Franklin Community Christian School.
“We know a lot more about the virus this year, and I feel confident we can get a whole season in,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy will be counting a lot on senior pitcher Peyton Fort, who missed most of the 2019 sesaon after tearing his ACL and MCL.
“I think even playing that lilttle bit helped Peyton a lot,” Kennedy said.
Senior Brett Walsworth, who has been an all-district catcher, will see time on the mound, as well.
“Brett has a very live arm,” Kennedy said. “He’s an all-around great player and can do so many things well.”
Kennedy is also relying on seniors Adam Eames and Xander Harveston.
“I feel like those guys give us great leadership, especially having so many younger players.”
Sophomores Jake Spears and Luke Wiliiamson and freshman Gage Cupstid are among the younger players expected to contribute.
Kennedy said he likes to use an aggressive small ball philosophy.
“I want to use a lot of hit-and-run and bunting,” Kennedy said. “These kids have a good baseball mentality and we want to use that to our advantage.”
Kennedy said he is also working hard on developing more confidence from his players when they step on the field.
“I don’t expect our players to be perfect,” he said. “All I am asking for is 110 percent. We can teach them to field grounders and hit the ball, but we can’t teach effort. I know we can be very competitive.”
