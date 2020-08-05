Nicholas Kennedy wasn’t expecting to plant roots in Vidalia when he arrived on the scene after playing baseball at Pearl River Community College.
Kennedy wasn’t expecting to be a head baseball coach at the age of 24, as well.
Kennedy is now planting roots as the head baseball coach at Vidalia High.
“When I got here I really didn’t know if it would temporary or not,” Kennedy said. “My wife (Meighan) is from Natchez. But I really didn’t know what the future held.”
Kennedy was an assistant baseball coach for Michael Norris, who accepted the head football coaching job earlier this year.
“Everything just kind of fell into place,” Kennedy said. “It’s a bit overwhelming, but I am very excited. I have had some great mentors, including Coach Norris and the Hoffpauirs, as well as my high school coaches.”
Kennedy played baseball for Josh Hoffpauir at Pearl River after standout career in baseball and football at Southaven (Ms.) High.
Kennedy worked for Louisiana Baseball Hall of Fame coach Johnny Lee Hoffpauir with City of Vidalia Recreation Department.
“I have learned a lot from both of them, and Coach Norris is still guiding me and teaching me.”
Kennedy, who will be teaching Algebra II at Vidalia High, will assist Norris in football as a wide receivers coach.
“When Coach Norris got the football job I decided to apply for the baseball job,” Kennedy said. “If you had told me my freshman year of high school that I would be coaching and teaching I would have laughed,” said Kennedy, who received his business degree from Alcorn last December.
Kennedy’s father, Nick Kennedy, attended Adams County Christian School before moving away.
Nicholas Kennedy went to school at Southaven High, one of the top athletic programs in Mississippi.
Kennedy signed a baseball scholarship with Pearl River Community College before transferring to Coahoma Community College his sophomore year.
Kennedy said there is a big difference from playing and coaching.
“As a player I was focusing on what I was doing,” Kennedy said. “Now as a coach I am concentrating on what 16 or 17 kids are doing and how to make them better and help us succeed as a team.”
After graduation, Kennedy accepted a coaching job at Vidalia, serving as Vidalia junior high head baseball coach for three years.
He just completed his second year as assistant high school baseball coach. Kennedy also served one year as an assistant coach in football.
Kennedy admitted it was an adjustment coming from Southaven High to Vidalia.
“It was kind of a culture shock,” he said. “Southaven is a 6A school and there’s talent just standing on the side of the road. But I love the atmosphere here. Everybody in Vidalia is supportive of the Vidalia Vikings. We have huge crowds for our junior high games. I must admit when I first got here I was a bit depressed about not still playing. I attended my first football game and then Coach Norris asked if I would be interested in coaching junior high. And that’s when everything began falling into place.”
Kennedy said he has been fortunate to coach under Norris.
“The first time I met him I knew that he knew the game,” Kennedy said. “He always has a positive attitude. He preaches fundamentals, which is what the kids need. He is an outstanding guy, great family person and is a great role model.”
Kennedy served as offensive coordinator under Henry Garner the past two years at Vidalia Junior High.
“I love sports and I love the kids,” Kennedy said. “I like kids playing all sports. I like to see them get away from one sport for a while so they don’t get burned out on it.”
Kennedy worked with Johnny Lee Hoffpauir and Joe Dallalio Jr., at the Recreation District No. 3 Complex.
Kennedy prefers playing small ball.
“I like bunting, hit-and-run, and basic baseball,” he said. “We’re going to be working a lot on fielding. I want every player to do his job. I believe in hitting the ball where it’s pitched. We’re going to be young, but the kids know what to expect from me.”
“But I believe in taking everything game by game,” he said. “I want to continue the tradition Coach Hoffpauir started years ago and Coach Noris was continuing. I’m striving for us to be state contenders once again.”
Nicholas and Meigan have one daughter Kenslee, and are expecting a second child next March.
