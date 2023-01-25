With no seniors and having to replace four-year starters Payten Roberts and Preston Higgins, some may think Delta Charter head baseball coach Nicholas Kennedy would be downplaying the upcoming season.
But it’s just the opposite.
“You look to try and replace guys like Payton and Preston, but it’s hard,” Kennedy said. “But we’re still returning seven of nine starters. It’s different being young with no experience than being young and having experience.”
Another reason for Kennedy’s excitement is the leadership his young players are showing.
“Everyone is encouraging everyone else,” Kennedy said. “We’re more of a family this year. And everyone is competing for every spot. Every spot is open until that spot is filled.”
Sophomore Ethan Keith is Kennedy’s No. 1 pitcher.
Keith batted .397 for the Storm. He was 4-3 on the mound, with a 4.82 ERA. He struck out 52 and walked 24.
Sophomore Will Wiley, who batted .386 last year, will see pitching time when not catching.
Sophomore Gunner Smith and eighth-grader Hayden Murray will also see time on the mound.
Keith, sophomore Tyrin Singleton, freshman Mason Bar will see time in the infield.
Smith is being moved from the outfield to first base.
Junior Davis Cooper batted .343 last year, while junior Kyle Whatley hit .318.
Other juniors are Juvari Singleton and Lawson Reyes.
“We’ve got a lot more depth this year,” Kennedy said. “I’m excited. We have a great opportunity in front of us to play this beautiful game of baseball. I want us to pitch, play defense and bat each time like it’s our last.”
The Storm open their season on February 17-18 at the FCCS-Rayville Tournament.
