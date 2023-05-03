King named district MVP By Joey Martin May 3, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monterey senior pitcher Briana King was named District 5B most valuable player, while joining six other Lady Wolves on the first and second teams.King led the Lady Wolves with a .440 batting average, and posted a 4.27 earned run average over 80.1 innings. She struck out 83 and walked 33.Joining King on the first team are senior utility player Hannah Hitt, catcher Lacie Keith, outfielder Macee Green and infielder Erin Tiffee. Named to the second team are infielder Zoee Young and outfielder Cammie DuncanHitt batted .404 and posted a 2.72 ERA over 69.1 innings. She struck out 60 and walked 15. Green batted .435 with five home runs.Duncan batted .360 with 10 walks.Keith hit .322 with three home runs.Tiffee battled .317 with four homers.Young hit .303. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Baseball Sports Softball Cricket Heraldry Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Library Apr 5, 2023 VIDALIA HEADSTART students were entertained by the Concordia Parish Library recently. Linda … Read moreLibrary Easter services scheduled Apr 5, 2023 Sevier to hold Easter services Read moreEaster services scheduled William Florian concert planned Apr 5, 2023 Concordia Parish Library and Concordia Bank & Trust, Co. will present “Neil Diamond Expe… Read moreWilliam Florian concert planned
