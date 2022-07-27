Southwest Oklahoma State University head football coach Josh Kirkland doesn’t buy into the reasoning that the transfer portal and NIL are bad for small schools.
After all, the portal allowed him to sign former Delta Charter standout Freddie Mango.
“We can sit here and talk about how tough the transfer portal makes it, but I feel like we’ve done a good job embracing it,” Kirkland said. “It allowed us to get a kid like Freddie. There are kids who just may not fit well in a program and are looking elsewhere, kids like Freddie.”
Mango entered the transfer portal after limited playing time at Grambling, where he walked on before earning a scholarship.
First year Grambling head football coach Hue Jackson signed a school-record 37 student-athletes, including 16 mid-year signees.
Mango, who made the President’s List at Grambling, is studying Criminal Justice.
“I think Freddie can make an impact on our team and in this conference,” Kirkland said. “Freddie is a smart kid, and his grades are certainly not going to be a problem. We’re glad to have him out here. He asks a thousand questions a day wanting to get better and we are excited to have signed him.”
Mango has played defensive back and linebacker at Grambling. He totaled two solo tackles and three assists on special teams and as a linebacker.
“Our plan is to play Freddie at safety,” Kirkland said. “We’ll see once we put him out there. He’s a big kid, so he could also play rover or on the outside.
The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Mango rushed for more than 1,000 yards his junior year at Delta Charter.
“I don’t see Freddie playing offense, although we may have a package near the goal line that we could use him,” Kirkland said. “But we have 115 kids. We don’t want to put him on offense for a substantial time because we don’t want to burn him out.”
Kirkland said he wants make Mango feel at home.
“We’re going to see what we can do to get some crawfish and crabs in here to keep him happy,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.