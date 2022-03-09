Delta Charter’s softball team went 1-2 at the Grant Tournament in Dry Prong this past weekend.

“We just allowed too many walks,” said Lady Storm head coach Jeannie Beach. “We’re hitting the ball, but not getting the timely hits we need.”

Delta Charter defeated Avoyelles 8-2.

Jaden Boydstun homered and doubled.

Sophie Cooper tripled and singled.

Maddi White singled twice.

Kayven Atwood collected a home run.

The Lady Storm fell to Pitkin 7-6, scoring all six of its runs in the fourth inning.

Sophie Cooper, Rachel Brown and Ally Atwood all singled twice.

Jaden Boystun homered and Kayven Atwood tripled.

Delta Charter fell to Oak Hill 8-5.

White, Boydstun and Brown had two hits each.

Delta Charter’s softball team out-hit Avoyelles Charter 13-7, but the Lady Storm fell to the Lady Vikings 10-7, stranding eight runners on base.

Jaden Boydstun collected three home runs and walked.

Ally Atwood tripled and singled, while Rachel Brown and Rami Burks both singled twice.

Sydney Burns, Pyper Brown, Sophie Cooper and Carlee Short all singled.

Delta Charter plays at Ouachita Christian Thursday.

