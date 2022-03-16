Delta Charter senior Jaden Boydstun allowed two hits and hit her ninth home run in 12 games as the Lady Storm shut out Mangham 15-0 Monday in Ferriday.
The Lady Storm did not commit an error in the game.
Delta Charter scored five runs in the first inning as Boydstun, Sydney Burns and Ally Atwood homered.
“That set the tone,” said Delta Charter coach Jeannie Crknovic.
Atwood’s homer was her first career dinger.
DCS scored three in the second and seven in the third.
Boydstun finished with a home run, double and single.
Sydney Burns hit her first home run and Ally Atwood also homered and added two singles.
Rami Burks and Carlee Short both singled twice.
“We had some girls step up, and hopefully this will be a big boost for our confidence.”
A six-run second inning proved to the difference as Delta Charter’s softball team fell to Ouachta Christian 13-6 Thursday in Monday.
The Lady Eagles scored six runs in the second inning.
Delta Charter out-hit OCS 10-5, but committed six errors.
DCS pitchers also walked 10 batters.
“That was probably one of the best games we played against them, but we had so many walks and mistakes,” said Delta Charter head coach Jeannie Crknovic. “We are hitting the ball. We just need to clean up everything else.”
Jaden Boydstun homered and singled.
Rami Burks finished with three singles.
Sydney Burns hit her first home run.
Sophie Cooper doubled and singled.
Boydstun and Burks held Ouachita Christian two five hits striking out six.
Delta Charter returns home on March 22 against Delhi.
