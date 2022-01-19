Delta Charter School’s girls soccer team head coach Christal McGlothin was able to empty her bench early as the Lady Storm defeated Wossman 8-0 Thursday in Monroe.
Chloe Smith scored a career high five goals in the contest.
“The game could have ended in the first half, but I knew this would be a great opportunity to allow my younger girls to get significant playing time,” McGlothin said. “We went up 4-0 pretty quickly and with 20 minutes on the clock in the first half I started sending in my bench. Chloe Smith had just scored back-to-back goals, so I swapped six starters with six on the bench. My goalkeeper, Addie Johnson, was injured and came out in the first half. Kensleigh Powers filled in and seventh-grader Olivia Hedrick went in goal after half. The game ended with nine minutes on the clock. I was so very proud of all of them.”
McGlothin said she has seen improvement in every player.
“I have nine of 21 who haven’t played soccer before,” she said. “They went in and played their hearts out.
Adding a goal each for Delta Charter were Emma Graves, Saige Smith and Addie Case.
Sydney Sharp has two assists for DCS, while Powers, Emma Graves and Hedrick had one each.
Delta Charter’s girls fell to Grace Christian 1-0 on Monday in Alexandria.
Grace Christian scored the only goal on a penalty kick in the first half.
