Delta Charter’s softball team split two games at its own tournament.
“I thought the girls played well,” said Delta Charter softball coach Jeannie Beach. “Now we are just hoping we get to play some more this year,”
The Storm defeated Block 14-2.
Block upset Delta Charter 10-8 in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs last year.
Delta Charter defeated Block 15-5 on March 2 in a regular season game.
“That’s the way we should always play,” Beach said of the Saturday win.
MaKenzy Hawley allowed only one hit and singled for the Lady Storm.
Jaden Boydstun and Sophie Cooper had three hits each, while Skyler Hawley, Jaden Boydstun and McKenzi Watts colliected two hits each.
Tierra Jefferson singled and drew three walks.
Addie Johnson singled.
The Lady Storm fell to Franklin Parish 10-7.
“We had pitching issues,” Beach said.
Skyler Hawley collected three hits.
Boydstun walked twice.
Delta Charter fell to Cedar Creek 15-2 Thursday in a regular district game.
Skyler Hawley and McKenzi Watts had the Lady Storm’s hits.
“We actually hit the ball better against them Thursday than we have in the past,” Beach said. “Usually they have a dominating pitcher and we struggle. But we did hit the ball, but it was usually right at them.”
