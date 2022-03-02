Delta Charter’s Lady Storm opened its season with a 13-3 loss at Grant on Thursday.
Grant scored four runs in the second and fourth inning.
The Lady Storm scored one run in the fourth inning and two in the fifth.
Maddi White led Delta Charter with a double and a single.
Sophie Cooper collected a home run.
Jaden Boydstun, Paper Brown and Kayven Atwood each singled.
Rami Burks walked twice.
The Lady Storm committed nine errors.
“I was pleased with the way we hit the ball, we only struck out three times,” said Delta Charter head coach Jeannie Crknovic. “But we have to step it up on defense. Rami did a good job on the mound, and Jaden did well in relief. I’m just glad to get the game in. We’ll get better.”
The Lady Storm played three games Saturday at the Pineville Tournament.
Delta Charter defeated Peabody 19-2.
Burks held the Lady Warhorses to one hit and collected two singles.
Pyper Brown doubled twice.
Sydney Burns singled and walked.
Bodystun singled and walked.
Rachel Brown and Maddi White walked twice each.
Delta Charter fell to Bunkie 15-7.
Boydstun doubled and singled.
White singled twice.
Rachel Brown doubled, while Burns and Sophie Cooper singled.
Delta Charter fell to Menard 20-3 as Bodystun and Burks had the Lady Storm’s lone hits.
“Our defense is still costing us, but we haven’t had a chance to get on the field because of basketball and the weather,” Crknovic said.”But we’re hitting the ball. We just need to cut down on the mistakes.”
The Lady Storm’s offense overcame three errors against Block on Monday as Delta Charter defeated the Lady Bears 18-1, scoring 11 runs run the top of the fifth.
Winning pitcher Burks allowed only three hits, while drawing three walks at the plate.
Bodystun homered twice, while Maddi White hit her first home run and singled
Ally Atwood tripled and doubled.
Rachel Brown doubled and singled.
Kayven Atwood singled twice.
Sydney Burns singled.
Delta Charter is competing in the Grant Tournament this weekend after playing at Avoyelles Charter Thursday.
