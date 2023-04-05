Lady Storm competing By Joey Martin Apr 5, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Delta Charter’s softball team fell to Harrisonburg 14-11 in eight innings Monday in Ferriday.Lainey Sharp singled in the bottom of the seventh, stole second and third bases and scored on a fielder’s choice to tie the game at 11-11 and force extra innings.“We actually out-hit them, but made some key errors,” said Delta Charter assistant coach Milah McGraw. “We hit the ball well.” Ally Atwood and Rami Burks collected three hits each for the Lady Storm.Maddi White had two hits.Kayven Atwood homered, while Rachel Brown, Sydney Burns, Pyper Brown and Paisley Pankha had one hit each. The Lady Storm fell to Delhi 18-0 Thursday at Delhi.The Lady Storm played three games at the Buckeye Tournament, falling to Tioga 15-0, Georgetown 12-0 and Avoyelles Charter 19-6.“We actually cut down our errors, but we just didn’t hit the ball,” McGraw said Rachel Brown had an extra base hit against Tioga.Delta Charter is scheduled to play Delhi on Thursday and Madison on Monday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Baseball Sports Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Library 1 hr ago VIDALIA HEADSTART students were entertained by the Concordia Parish Library recently. Linda … Read moreLibrary Easter services scheduled 1 hr ago Sevier to hold Easter services Read moreEaster services scheduled William Florian concert planned 1 hr ago Concordia Parish Library and Concordia Bank & Trust, Co. will present “Neil Diamond Expe… Read moreWilliam Florian concert planned
