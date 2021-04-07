Delta Charter’s softball team answered Harrisonburg’s one run in the top of the first with three runs in the bottom of the first, adding one in the second, five in the third and three in the fourth on its way to a 12-2 win over the Lady Bulldogs Thursday in Ferriday.
“The girls played well,” said Delta Charter coach Jeannie Beach. “We hit the ball well. It was a good day. We gave up some walks, but they weren’t able to take advantage of it.”
Lady Storm pitchers Jaden Boydstun and MaKenzy Hawley held Harrisonburg to three hits.
Collecting two hits each were Jaden Boydstun, Tiara Jefferson and Sophie Cooper.
Shyvlie Blaney, Maddi White, Lily McCarthy an Carlee Short each had base hits.
Delta Charter’s softball team collected 17 hits, while Hawley held Delhi Charter to two hits in a 21-2 win on March 30 in Delhi.
McCarthy led the Lady Storm with three hits, walking once, driving in three runs and scoring two.
Boydstun, Hawley, Blaney and Jefferson had two hits each.
White walked three times.
Ally Atwood had a hit and walked, scoring two runs. Rami Burks singled and walked.
Maddy White drew three walks.
Sydney Burns singled in two runs and walked.
Carlee Short had a two-run single.
Hawley, who also walked, struck out five batters over five innings.
“We needed a game like that,” Beach said. “It was fun for the girls.”
Delta Charter fell to Jena 12-2 Monday in a 7-inning contest. The Lady Giants scored six runs in the fourth inning.
Jena pitcher Alli Brunson struck out eight Lady Storm batters over four innings.
Jena finished with 17 this, led by Tori Shirley with four.
Delta Charter collected five hits, led by Sydney Burns with two.
Ally Atwood, Carlee Short and Maddy White had one hit each.
“We have faced some good pitching this year and I believe that will help us in the playoffs,” Beach said.”I believe good competition makes you better.”
Delta Charter plays at Beekman Charter Thursday and will face Sterlington and Ouachita in the Mangham Tournament this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.