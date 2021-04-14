Delta Charter’s Lady Storm defeated Mangham 14-9 Friday at the Mangham Tournament before falling to Sterlington Saturday.
The Lady Storm scored six runs in the fourth inning against Mangham, adding two each in the fifth and sixth innings and three in the seventh.
It was the first-ever win for Delta Charter over Mangham.
“We hit the ball well,” said Lady Storm head coach Jeannie Beach. “It was an awesome win because Mangham always has good pitching and a solid team.”
Delta Charter finished with 16 hits.
Jaden Boydstun and Rami Burks doubled and singled twice.
Sophie Cooper homered and singled.
Ally Atwood tripled and singled.
Tiara Jefferson singled twice.
Maddi White and Sydney Burns singled twice.
The Lady Storm fell to Sterlington 18-5.
The Lady Panthers collected 18 hits.
Delta Charter finished with eight.
Jaden Boydstun hit a solo home run to lead off the game and walked twice.
Sydney Burns and Lily McCarthy singled twice.Ally Atwood doubled.
Sophie Cooper and Maddi White both singled.
“We battled them for five innings,” Beach said.
Delta Charter’s make-up game with Avoyelles Charter Tuesday was canceled because of rain.
On Wednesday, Maddi Morace was scheduled to throw out the first pitch for Autism Awareness Month.
The playoff brackets will be released Friday.
