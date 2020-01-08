Delta Charter’s Lady Storm tipped off District 2-1A play with a 45-38 win over Oak Grove Friday in Ferriday.
Delta Charter held the Lady Tigers to one basket for the first five minutes of the game as the Lady Storm led 10-2 at the end of the first period.
Oak Grove found its offense in the second quarter, outscoring Delta Charter 15-12 to cut the Lady Storm lead to 22-17 at halftime.
DCS outscored the Lady Tigers 12-4 in the third period.
Shyvlie Blaney, coming off a 30-point effort against Delhi Charter, led the Lady Storm with 21 points.
Cloi Cummings added 11, while Tiara Jefferson added nine.
Oak Grove’s boys defeated Delta Charter 66-46.
“They have some very good players, some from their football team which won state,” said Delta Charter coach Geary Crawford. “We just don’t have a big presence under the goal. And we haven’t shot the ball well. But we’ll learn from tis and keep working hard.”
Kavarius Whitehead led Delta Charter with 18 points, while Ny’Kell Brooks added 15.
The Lady Storm fell to Delhi Charter 47-44 in Delhi December 30.
Delta Charter led 14-13 after one period, but the Lady Gators took a 27-25 lead at halftime.
Delhi Charter outscored Delta Charter 12-9 in the third period, while the Lady Storm won the final period 10-8.
Shively was 7-of-11 from the 3-point line on her way to a 30-point game.
Cummings had eight rebounds.
Delta Charter’s boys fell to Delhi Charter 78-42.
