Delta Charter’s girls team defeated West Feliciana 62-41 Thursday.
The game was a single game because the remaining games in the tournament were cancelled because of ACT testing.
Delta Charter led 17-11 after one period and 34-19 at halftime.
Cloi Cummings led the Lady Storm with 27 points and six rebounds.
Shyvile Blaney added 17 points, while Chyann Lee added 10.
“We definitely needed that type of game, and hope to build from it,” said Lady Storm coach Ronald Ellis.
Delta Charter’s boys did not play.
Delta Charter begins play in the Block Tournament Thursday and will play in Jonesville on Friday.
Delta Charter hosts Port Gibson Friday in games beginning at 3 p.m.
