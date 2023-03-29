The first-ever softball meeting between Vidalia and Delta Charter was a memorable one as the Lady Storm defeated the Lady Vikings 10-7 in the first Forrest Foster Memorial Tournament at the District 3 Recreation Complex Saturday.
“It was a good win, but it was nicer to be able to play,” said Delta Charter assistant coach Milan Marling. “The things I can’t give these girls is heart and enthusiasm. And they showed that against Vidalia. That’s the way it should be for every game.”
Both teams ended up 1-1 in the tournament as Vidalia defeated Block 18-1 earlier in the day, while Delta Charter fell to Jewel Sumner of Kentwood 18-4.
In the marquee game of the tournament, Delta Charter scored four rums in the fifth inning to key their win. Rami Burks got the win for Delta Charter.
Kayven Atwood led Lady Storm at the plate with two hits.
Pyper Brown singled and was hit by a pitch.
Burks, Sydney Burns, Rachel Brown, Lainey Sharp and Paisley Pahnka had one hit each.
Vidalia had 10 hits against Delta Charter.
“We just left too many people on base,” said Lady Viking head coach James Thomas. “And we made too many errors.”
Madeline Foley and Grace Barr tripled and singled for the Lady Vikings.
Taylor McElwee singled twice.
Kirsten Grove tripled.
Allie LeBlanc, Taegan Kenney and Ty Harris singled.
In the win over Block, Hallie Weatherly and Allie LeBlanc had two hits each.
Madelynn Denny, Taegen Kenney, McElwee and Kolbee Kenney Leah singled in the Lady Storm’s loss to Jewel Sumner.
Ally Atwood and Burks had two hits each. Maddi White, Rachel Brown, Pyper Brown and Kayven Atwood each had a hit.
Debbie Foster, the wife of Forrest Foster, threw out the first pitch Saturday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.