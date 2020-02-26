Delta Charter’s girls saw their season come to an end in DeRidder as the Lady Storm fell to East Beauregard 50-22 Thursday in a Class 1A playoff contest.
“We just couldn’t get anything going,” said Delta Charter girls coach Ronald Ellis. “It’s just something we need to learn from and take into next year. Hopefully we’ll be a little more dedicated next season.”
Cloi Cummings led Delta Charter with 13 points.
The Lady Trojans lost to No. 4 Merryville 43-22 on Monday.
