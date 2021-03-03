Delta Charter’s softball team evened its record at 2-2 with a 14-2 win over Block in Janesville Monday.
The Lady Storm scored one run in the first inning and added three in the second and one each in the fourth and fifth innings. Delta Charter scored four runs each in the sixth and seventh innings.
Tiara Jefferson and Jaden Boydstun had two hits each. Lily McCarthy and Sydney Burns each had one hit.
Sophie Cooper walked four times, while Lily McCarthy and Sydney Burns walked twice each.
Makenzy Hawley pitched five innings, striking out seven and allowing three hits. Rami Burkes pitched the final two innings, not allowing a hit.
“Block plays really hard,” said Delta Charter head coach Jeannie Beach. “It was good to get the win.”
Delta Charter’s softball team went 1-2 at the Pineville Tournament.
The Lady Storm fell to Grant 15-0 on Thursday.
Delta Charter committed nine errors in the contest.
The Lady Storm rebounded on Friday with a 10-7 win over University Academy.
Jefferson and Sophie Cooper had three hits each.
McCarthy and Sydney Burns had two hits each.
Shyvlie Blaney, Rami Burks and Maddy Murray each collected a hit.
“We cleaned up a lot on defense and looked much better,” Beach said.
Delta Charter fell to Menard 14-5 on Saturday.
“We had 12 players draw walks and five hits and still couldn’t get runs in,” Beach said.
Jefferson, McCarthy, Cooper, Bodystun and Blaney each had hits.”
Delta Charter will compete in the Grant Tournament this weekend.
The Lady Storm plays Oak Hill Friday at 5:25 p.m. Delta Charter faces Winnfield Saturday at 9 a.m. and St. Joseph of Plaucheville Saturday at 1 p.m.
