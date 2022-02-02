Lady Storm fall in playoffs By Joey Martin Feb 2, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Delta Charter’s girls soccer team traveled to New Orleans Tuesday for a Division IV first round playoff contest against Louise McGhee.The Lady Storm lost 8-0 in the playoff contest.The Lady Storm are ranked No. 24 in Division IV, while Louise McGhee is No. 9. Delta Charter’s girls claimed the final spot in the playoffs.Catholic-New Iberia received a bye as No. 1The Delta Charter-Louise McGhee winner will visit No. 8 Calvary Baptist, which also received a bye.The Lady Storm ended its regular season Thursday with an 8-0 loss to Ouachita Christian.“They are very good and it was a tough loss” McGlothin said. The Lady Storm was without Sydney Sharp with a knee injury.“We went in with a defensive game strategy, but it didn’t work as planned,” McGlothin said. Delta Charter’s boys lost to OCS by the same 8-0 score.Delta Charter’s boys ended their season with a 4-3 loss to Grant. The contest came down to penalty kicks.Scoring goals for Delta Charter were L. J. Hood, Kenneth Roberts and Payten Roberts.Levi Harrell had several saves in goal for the Storm.Delta Charter’s girls did not play Grant because Grant had to make up a district game Friday. Tags Lady Storm Playoff Contest Sport Football Delta Grant Louise Mcghee Soccer Team 