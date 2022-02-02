Delta Charter’s girls soccer team traveled to New Orleans Tuesday for a Division IV first round playoff contest against Louise McGhee.

The Lady Storm lost 8-0 in the playoff contest.

The Lady Storm are ranked No. 24 in Division IV, while Louise McGhee is No. 9.

Delta Charter’s girls claimed the final spot in the playoffs.

Catholic-New Iberia received a bye as No. 1

The Delta Charter-Louise McGhee winner will visit No. 8 Calvary Baptist, which also received a bye.

The Lady Storm ended its regular season Thursday with an 8-0 loss to Ouachita Christian.

“They are very good and it was a tough loss” McGlothin said. 

The Lady Storm was without Sydney Sharp with a knee injury.

“We went in with a defensive game strategy, but it didn’t work as planned,” McGlothin said. 

Delta Charter’s boys lost to OCS by the same 8-0 score.

Delta Charter’s boys ended their season with a 4-3 loss to Grant. 

The contest came down to penalty kicks.

Scoring goals for Delta Charter were L. J. Hood, Kenneth Roberts and Payten Roberts.

Levi Harrell had several saves in goal for the Storm.

Delta Charter’s girls did not play Grant because Grant had to make up a district game Friday.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.