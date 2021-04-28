Delta Charter ended its season at LaSalle on April 21, as the Lady Storm fell 17-0 to the Lady Tigers in a quarterfinal playoff game in Olla April 21.
Delta Charter, which defeated Centerville 12-1 to advance to the quarterfinals, was the No. 7 seed.
The Lady Storm end their season at 10-15-1.
LaSalle, the No. 2 seed, scored 13 runs in the first inning and added four in the second to end the game by 15-run rule after three innings
LaSalle junior pitcher Landri Campbell held Delta Charter without a hit, going straight through the lineup as no Lady Storm had more than one hit.
“She is really good,” Beach said. “Sophie Cooper was the only one who got a decent bat off of her, hitting a line drive to the outfield.”
Beach loses two seniors -- Tiara Jefferson and Shively Blaney.
“It was still a good year,” Beach said. “I had a seventh grader starting at catcher. We have a lot to look forward to. And, like I told them, you were the only team in the parish to make it to the quarterfinals.”
LaSalle plays No. 3 Merryville Thurdsay in Sulpher in a semifinal contest.
No. 1 Oak Grove, which competes in the same district with Delta Charter, faces No. 4 Montgomery in the other semifinal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.