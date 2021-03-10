Delta Charter’s softball team fell to Harrisonburg 13-11 Monday in Harrisonburg.
The Storm had 11 hits, but committed five errors.
Jaden Boydstun had two home runs to lead the Lady Storm, and added two more hits.
Lily McCarthy collected two hits.
Rami Burks struck out five Harrisonburg batters over three innings.
Delta Charter hosts its own tournament Friday and Saturday with Franklin Parish, Block and Harrisonburg.
