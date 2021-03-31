Jena High’s softball team scored four runs in the first and second innings oh its way to a 11-1 win over Delta Charter Monday in Jena.
The Lady Storm scored their only run in the fifth inning.
Delta Charter finished with four hits, led by Sophie Cooper with two. Cooper also drew a walk.
“Of their 11 runs, three were earned,” said Delta Charter head coach Jeannie Beach. “You cannot win ballgames like that. We aren’t good enough to get ourselves in bind.”
Delta Charter hosts Harrisonburg High on Thursday.
