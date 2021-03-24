St. Frederick pitcher Sarah Grace Loftin held Delta Charter to one hit, striking out seven as the Lady Warriors defeated the Lady Storm 10-0 in Ferriday Monday.
The game was moved up a day because of expected rain Tuesday.
Sophie Cooper had the Lady Storm’s only hit.
“We actually hit the ball and put the ball in play,” said Delta Charter head coach Jeannie Beach. “We just have to keep working hard.”
St. Frederick, 12-6, scored one run each in the first and third innings, added four in the fourth, three in the sixth and one in the seventh.
Delta Charter had nine errors in the contest.
The Lady Storm were without shortstop Jaden Boydstun, who had 17 stitches removed from her shin Tuesday after being cleated in a game last week against Oak Grove.
Abagail Creighton, Riley Houser and Kyndall Taylor had three hits each for St. Frederick. No other Lady Warrior had a hit.
“MaKenzy (Hawley) did a good job on the mound,” Beach said. “We just had too many errors. We have to keep working hard.”
Delta Charter has a makeup game with Avoyelles Charter Saturday at noon in Ferriday. The Lady Storm’s rained out game with Cedar Creek on Thursday will be played March 31 at 4:30 p.m.
Delta Charter hosts Harrisonburg on April 1.
