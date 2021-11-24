Delta Charter’s girls picked up their first win of the season, defeating General Trass in the Epps Tournament Thursday at Epps.

The Lady Storm jumped out to a 20-7 lead over the Lady Panthers in the first quarter.

Delta Charter, playing without starting point guard Chyann Lee who was in quarantine for COVID, led 33-17 at halftime.

Freshman Roniya Ellis, the daughter of head coach Ronald Ellis, led the Lady Storm with 29 points.

Carlee Short added eight points for DCS.

Delta Charter’s boys played their first game Monday at home against Union Parish.

The Lady Storm fell to Union 38-34 Monday at DCS.

Union used a full court press to jump out to a 12-9 first quarter lead. DCS handled the press most of the game.

“The girls fought hard in spurts,” Ellis said. “They stayed with them. Chyann did a good job considering she has not been able to practice.”

Roniya Ellis led Delta Charter with 11 points, while Carlee Short added 10.

Union’s boys defeated Delta Charter 75-52.

It was the first game for Delta Charter, which ended its football season Friday.

“We had our first practice Sunday, and this was like a second practice,” said DCS boys coach Geary Crawford. “It was ugly, but we’re going to make it work.”

Ronald Ellis Jr., netted 12 for DCS, while Jalen Watson added 11.

