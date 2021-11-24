Lady Storm get first win By Joey Martin Nov 24, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Delta Charter’s girls picked up their first win of the season, defeating General Trass in the Epps Tournament Thursday at Epps.The Lady Storm jumped out to a 20-7 lead over the Lady Panthers in the first quarter.Delta Charter, playing without starting point guard Chyann Lee who was in quarantine for COVID, led 33-17 at halftime. Freshman Roniya Ellis, the daughter of head coach Ronald Ellis, led the Lady Storm with 29 points.Carlee Short added eight points for DCS.Delta Charter’s boys played their first game Monday at home against Union Parish.The Lady Storm fell to Union 38-34 Monday at DCS. Union used a full court press to jump out to a 12-9 first quarter lead. DCS handled the press most of the game.“The girls fought hard in spurts,” Ellis said. “They stayed with them. Chyann did a good job considering she has not been able to practice.”Roniya Ellis led Delta Charter with 11 points, while Carlee Short added 10.Union’s boys defeated Delta Charter 75-52.It was the first game for Delta Charter, which ended its football season Friday.“We had our first practice Sunday, and this was like a second practice,” said DCS boys coach Geary Crawford. “It was ugly, but we’re going to make it work.”Ronald Ellis Jr., netted 12 for DCS, while Jalen Watson added 11. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lady Storm Roniya Ellis Sport Union Delta Dcs Chyann Lee Press Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY CPSO announces Christmas Bike Drive Nov 17, 2021 The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office will begin collecting bicycles for the Annual CPSO Chr… Read more Event featuring Natchez art returns Nov 11, 2021 Second Saturday at Arts Natchez is back! Read more CPA Nov 11, 2021 CONCORDIA PARISH Academy pre-k and kindergarten students are learning about community helper… Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNeville's Campbell suits up midgame to help No. 2 Tigers survive and advanceWest Monroe woman arrested for stealing items from Wal-MartMonroe man accused of blocking traffic with shopping carts, resisting officerSterlington man accused of holding woman hostage at gunpointMPD arrests West Monroe man for shooting victim with BB gunWest Monroe makes statement at Chalmette, advances to play No. 1 ZacharyWMPD arrests West Monroe woman for telling Monroe man to bring gunMonroe man accused of pulling victim out of wheelchairEagles get after Ascension Catholic, set up Calvary rematchWMPD arrests West Monroe man for harming daughter Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.