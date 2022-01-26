Delta Charter’s girls soccer team snapped a two-game losing streak by defeating Rapides 3-0 Monday in Tioga.

Lady Storm head coach Christal McGlothin missed the game because of an illness. Aiden Cupit and Jacob Hawkins served as coaches for the game.

“It was cold and raining, but the game was played on a turf field,”McGlothin said. “I’m grateful for Jana Smith FaceTiming to watch the game.” 

The Lady Storm improved 6-8-4 and are ranked No. 26 in Division IV.

The top 24 teams make the playoffs.

Cailey Geoghagen scored two goals and had an assist. Emma Graves added a score and Chloe Smith had an assist

Delta Charter’s boys fell to Rapides 3-1. The Storm had gone three straight games without scoring.

Kenneth Roberts scored Delta Charter’s lone goal.

Delta Charter’s boys are 1-14.

Delta Charter’s soccer teams dropped a pair of games to St. Frederick Friday in Ferriday on a cold, winter evening.

Delta Charter’s girls fell to St. Fred 7-1.

“We just didn’t have the drive,” said Delta Charter girls coach Christal McGlothin. “It was cold and we looked like we couldn’t move.”

Emma Graves scored Delta Charter’s lone goal with an assist from Cailey Geoghegan.

The Delta Charter boys fell to St. Fred. 8-0.

Delta Charter plays at  Ouachita Christian Thursday.  That game was changed from Ferriday because officials could not make the game in Ferriday.

Delta Charter’s game against Grant Friday has been canceled because Grant has to make up a district game.

