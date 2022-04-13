Delta Charter went 1-2 at the Mangham Tournament this past weekend.

The Lady Storm defeated Forest 10-3 on Friday.

Jaden Boydstun held Forest to four hits, striking out 11.

Pyper Brown and Rachel Brown collected two doubles each in the win.

Ally Atwood, Rami Burks and Sophie Cooper each doubled and singled.

Sydney Burns singled.

The Lady Storm fell to St. Frederick 11-3 in its first game Saturday.

Boydstun homered and singled in the contest.

Burks, Cooper and Maddi White each doubled.

Beekman Charter defeated Delta Charter 22-13 in the final game.

Boydstun hit two home runs and doubled.

Ally Atwood homered and doubled twice.

Pyper Brown hit her first career home run and doubled.

Maddi White doubled and singled.

Sydney Burns singled twice.

Makayla Matthews doubled.

Delta Charter committed 10 errors in the contest.

The Lady Storm ended its regular season with a 15-0 win over Delhi as Boydstun allowed two hits and struck out five.

Boydstun also hit two home runs in the contest to bring her total to 15. She also tripled.

Ally Atwood tripled and singled, while Rami Burks doubled.

Rachel Brown added a double, while Pyper Brown and Carlee Short singled.

“Those games are fun for the girls,” said Lady Storm head coach Jeannie Crknovic.

Delta Charter now awaits of find out who it’s first opponent will be in the Class 1A playoffs.

