Delta Charter’s Lady Storm outscored Delhi Charter 18-6 in the third quarter on its way to a 61-41 win over the Lady Gators in Delhi Friday.
Delta Charter’s girls led 31-24 at halftime.
“It was a wild scene with their fans getting really loud and we were going to our lockerroom, and then one of their coaches said, ‘You see what it’s like when the game is called fair,’” said Lady Storm head coach Ronald Ellis. “Our girls heard that, and it got them pumped up.”
Roniya Ellis led the Lady Storm with 31 points, grabbing 10 rebounds.
Chyann Lee added 16 points, while Carlee Short scored nine.
Mikayla Matthews grabbed nine rebounds.
The Lady Storm, 15-9, are ranked No. 9 in Division IV select.
“The girls are playing well, and need to continue being focused,” Ellis said.
Delta Charter’s boys fell to Delhi Charter 55-48.
The Gators led 15-10 after one period and 30-23 at halftime.
Ronald Ellis led Delta Charter with 27 points.
Tyrin Singleton added 10.
Juvari Singleton grabbed 13 rebounds in the contest.
Delta Charter travels to Tensas on Friday.
Delta Charter hosts Block Friday.
The Storm and Lady Storm welcome Delhi Tuesday for Senior Night in the girls’ final game of the regular season.
The contest will be for the District 4-1A championship. The Lady Storm defeated Delhi last week.
