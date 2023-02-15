Delta Charter’s Lady Storm received a first-round bye in Division IV select, while Ferriday’s Lady Trojans will be traveling to Oakdale in a Division IV non-select contest.
“The girls are very excited,” said Lady Storm head coach Ronald Ellis, who led Delta Charter to the first-ever district championship by a Storm athletic team.
The top eight seeds received byes.
Delta Charter, the No. 8 seed, was sitting at No. 9 for several weeks, but received extra points for winning its first-ever district by sweeping Delhi.
“It’s good to get that bye,” said Delta Charter girls coach Ronald Ellis. “I will be finding something competitive for us to do so we keep our edge.”
Delta Charter defeated Logansport 52-27 in a first-round game last year in Ferriday, before falling to White Castle on the road in the second round. Delta Charter will host the winner of No. 9 Sacred Heart of Ville Platte and No. 24 Lincoln Prep in the second round on Monday.
Game time is tentatively set for 6 p.m.
Ferriday, 12-12, is the No. 24 seed.
Oakdale, 16-12, is the No 9 seed.
The Lady Trojans lost to Oakdale 51-40 in the Class 2A quarterfinals in 2009. Current Ferriday girls assistant coach Jasmine Upchurch was a senior on that team.
Ferriday has won four of its last six games.
“We’ve been playing pretty good ball,” said Lady Trojan head coach Lisa Abron. “We have to execute on offense and defense, and rebound, rebound, rebound because we are undersized. It’s going to take doing the little things.”
The Lady Trojans were upset by Port Allen 51-43 last year in a first-round game at Ferriday Junior High. The Lady Trojans were the No. 15 seed, while Port Allen was No. 18.
The winner of the Ferriday-Oakdale game will face the winner of the No. 8 Lake Arthur-No. 25 Grand Lake contest.
Monterey’s girls finished No. 32 in Division V non-select. The top 28 teams advanced to the playoffs.
Vidalia’s Lady Vikings finished No. 36 in Division III non-select. The top 24 advanced to the playoffs.
