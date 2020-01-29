Some teams like to build off the momentum of the previous season.
Delta Charter softball coach Jeanie Beach is looking to build off a major disappointment after her Lady Storm team was upset by Block High 10-8 in the second round of the playoffs last year.
Delta Charter, which received a first-round bye, was ranked No. 5 in the power rankings at the end of the regular season. Block was ranked No. 12.
Delta Charter finished its season at 8-16, dropping its final seven games.
The Lady Storm swept Block during the regular season.
“That was the worst ever,” Beach said. “I was embarrassed and upset at the same time. Those who were here last year keep be reminded of it all the time.”
One returner Beach will be counting on heavily is sophomore Jaden Boydstun, who saw time on the mound while batting .324 with a home run. She finished the season with an .875 fielding average.
Beach will be sharing time on the mound with sophomore Makency Hawley.
“They both are throwing the ball a lot harder and more accurately,” Beach said. “They are spinning the ball a lot better.”
Seniors on the team are catcher Skylar Hawley, Cloi Cummings and McKenzie Watts.
Tierra Jefferson is the lone junior.
Sophomore Sophie Cooper will be playing shortstop when Boydstun is pitching.
Cooper led the team with three home runs last year.
Beach said getting game experience early is crucial.
“We need to play as many as we can to give these younger girls experience,” she said.
The district championship was shared by Oak Grove, Ouachita Christian and Cedar Creek.
“It’s a tough district again,” Beach said. “That’s why we’ve scheduled some tough games and tournaments early.”
