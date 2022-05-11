Delta Charter senior Jaden Boydstun and utility player Rami Burks were named to the District 2-1A softball first team.

Named to the second team from the Lady Storm were eighth-grade catcher Ally Atwood, outfielder Maddi White and infielder Sydney Burns.

Sarah Adams of Cedar Creek was named MVP..

Boydstun finished with a .500 batting average and collected 16 home runs.

Burks batted .397 and had a home run.

